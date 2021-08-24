Kate is Poet Laureate!

POETRY Ireland has announced the names of the Poet Laureates selected as part of the Poetry Town initiative, which will see more than a hundred poetry-related activities take place in 20 towns across the island of Ireland between 10th and 18th September 2021.



Ballycastle is among the Poetry Towns, and Poetry Ireland, in conjunction with Flowerfield Arts Centre, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and literary arts company, Quotidian - Word on the Street (Poetry Jukebox), has appointed Kate Newmann as the Poet Laureate for the town.



Kate, who has published five collection of poetry, says she has a special connection to the coastal town.

