Sea Cadets ask for public help to get new building looking ship shape

THE SEA Cadets in Kilkeel are asking for the support of local people to help raise funds for the renovation of their new premises.

Until now, the Cadets have operated from a rented room. As District Chair of the group, Ruth Verner told The Outlook, having their very own building will enable her team to offer the best services possible to their participants.

She added: “When we were renting nightly from a room, we didn’t have a chance to make it our own.

“Having our very own building means the members can put up their own work on the walls and just get to feel more secure.”

The Sea Cadets offer a variety of opportunities for kids between the ages of 10 to 18.

Some of the activities they provide for their members include courses in CPR, engineering, seamanship, and peer educating.

Ruth says in addition to offering the kids an outlet to socialise and make new friends, the Sea Cadets also offers a boost for their education.

She adds: “Not only do we offer a lot of fun activities for the kids, but we also give them an opportunity to take courses which will be great on a CV when they’re out looking for work.

“We try to focus on helping them to build their social skills as we notice a lot of kids come to us very quiet and once they've settled in, they're just as rowdy as the rest of us.”

Located on the Harbour Road, the new building is in need of a number of facilities.

Ruth says: “We need new toilets, kitchen cabinets and a lot of paint.

“It would also mean a lot if any trades people such as joiners or painters could help us with the finishing touches like changing the locks and installing the new facilities.”

Ideally, Ruth hopes the new premises will be suitable for use by the end of September.

She adds: “It will give our Cadets a sense of their own identity and will be a safer place for our instructors to support the kids.

“It’s great to see the local people backing us and we hope we can repay them as we’re preparing the kids to grow into responsible role models who will give back to the area.

If you are interested in donating to the Sea Cadets fundraiser, you can find more information at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kilkeelseacadets?utm_term=GzK25kdGk