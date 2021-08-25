Dromore family's joy as Finlay (4) recovers from heart transplant

DROMORE boy Finlay Pollock, who was diagnosed with two incredibly rare heart conditions at just 18 months old, is looking forward to doing all the things a four year old loves thanks to his recent transplant.

Little Finlay underwent his heart transplant in Newcastle last month, after spending 45 weeks in hospital.

It was a chance x-ray at Craigavon Area Hospital on 4 February 2018 that initially detected Finlay's enlarged heart, which led to him being diagnosed with two conditions, restrictive cardiomyopathy and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Fast forward to this week, and he is hoping to get home to Dromore where he will be reunited with his proud big brother, eight-year-old Alfie, and begin living life to the full thanks to his new heart.

