Plea for Portrush skatepark

Petition launched for increasingly popular sport

Plea for Portrush skatepark

Some of the young people who have been campaigning for a skatepark in Portrush.

Gillian Anderson

Reporter:

Gillian Anderson

Email:

Local Democracy Reporter

IT’S the Olympic sport that’s grabbed the public’s attention.

Who could forget 13-year old Sky Brown’s flying around the Olympic skatepark in Tokyo on her way to a bronze medal?

The success of skateboarding at the Olympics has only served to ramp up the interest in the sport with more people flocking to skate shops and parks.

However, for the skaters, BMX riders and scootering fraternity on the north coast, it has only added to their frustrations at the lack of an urban sports facility.

So much so a petition - Get Portrush a skatepark - has been started in an attempt to persuade Causeway Coast and Glens Council to develop a suitable park for the ever increasing urban sports fraternity.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130