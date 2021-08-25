Special nurse Paul is up for national award

Still time to nominate popular late nurse for UK title

Special nurse Paul is up for national award

The popular late nurse Paul pictured with his wife Leanne and their son Elliot.

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A MUCH-LOVED Coleraine man has received a record number of posthumous nominations for a national nursing award.

Popular nurse practitioner Paul Murray, who worked at Causeway Hospital, died at the age of 50 following a cardiac arrest in February.

The testimonies from people he supported during 25 years of nursing show the huge impact he had on the people he cared for, as well as the wider community.

Nominations included accounts of numerous occasions where Paul went above and beyond to get people with terminal cancer discharged from hospital to spend time with their family.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130