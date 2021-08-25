Special nurse Paul is up for national award

A MUCH-LOVED Coleraine man has received a record number of posthumous nominations for a national nursing award.



Popular nurse practitioner Paul Murray, who worked at Causeway Hospital, died at the age of 50 following a cardiac arrest in February.



The testimonies from people he supported during 25 years of nursing show the huge impact he had on the people he cared for, as well as the wider community.



Nominations included accounts of numerous occasions where Paul went above and beyond to get people with terminal cancer discharged from hospital to spend time with their family.

