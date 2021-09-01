End of life charity launches its service in Rathfriland, Hilltown and Mayobridge

LIFE & Time Care, the palliative charity which delivers end of life care in Warrenpoint, Burren and Rostrevor, has this month launched a new team of nurses to deliver services to the Rathfriland, Hilltown and Mayobridge areas.

The established end of life charity has provided palliative support in people's homes for the past couple of years and have now expanded the community model into neighbouring villages through the recruitment of a team of nurses who live in the Rathfriland, Hilltown and Mayobridge areas.

September marks National Palliative Care Week (13-19 September) and coincides with the commencement of the new service now operational in the area.

Life & Time have recruited 20 new nurses, living locally, who can provide timely, end of life care to support terminally ill patients who choose to die at home.

