Dromara’s mountain man Zak relishing his Italian Job

DROMARA'S Zak Hanna has spent most of this year pursuing his passion for mountain running from his idyllic Italian base, but he made sure to leave his mark during a visit home last week, with a top spot finish in the Slieve Donard race.

It took him just 49 minutes to run up and down Northern Ireland's highest mountain on Saturday, winning the race for a second time.

The 25-year-old swapped bicycles for running shoes just a few years ago, joining Newcastle Athletics Club before turning his hobby into a full-time commitment in 2020.

With the local athlete growing up in the Dromara hills, and Slieve Croob on his doorstep, he has had plenty of opportunity to hone his skills and ability when it comes to scaling the highest peaks in the quickest possible time.

