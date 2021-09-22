Jabs now available at Balmoral Show

The Health and Agriculture Ministers have urged any unvaccinated visitors to the Balmoral Show to use the opportunity to get jabbed.

The mobile vaccination clinic, which is located at stand B30, near the show ring, is offering walk-in first dose jabs from today until 5pm on Saturday 25 September. Those vaccinated with a first dose at the Show will be able to receive their second dose via a community pharmacy.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The Balmoral Show is an important date in the calendar for many farming families and the wider rural community in Northern Ireland so it’s great to have it back again.

“I would urge anyone who is planning to visit the Show over the next few days to use the opportunity to visit the clinic and get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so. Vaccination will help protect you and the people who are close to you.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots said: “My Department continues to play an important role in the vaccination roll out by transitioning the services normally delivered by the Farm Families Health Checks Programme to enable its staff to assist Health Trust personnel to deliver vaccinations in low uptake rural areas. Anyone yet to be vaccinated should take the opportunity provided in their locality.”

Vaccinations are continuing to be offered to the farming community through the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs and the Public Health Agency’s collaborative Farm Families Health Checks Programme.

The Health Checks Programme consists of a mobile unit that visits local livestock markets and community events across Northern Ireland. It offers on-the-spot physical and mental health checks covering such areas as blood pressure monitoring, BMI, cholesterol check and diabetic screening – and now Covid-19 vaccination as well.