A DRAMATIC reduction in the council’s absenteeism rate coincided with a year when staff largely worked from home.



In the 2019/20 financial year, each council employee took on average 17.66 days off through sickness.



By the end of 2020/21 this figure had dropped to 11.41 days.



In terms of total working days lost, the total fell from 9,382 to 6,128.

