‘Bubble dome’ bid for Cromore Estate

Covid-19 - Tue 5th October Figures
Cromore House and the site (left) of the bubble dome scheme.
A PLANNING application has been lodged for a novel tourism venture in the shadow of Portstewart’s historic Cromore House.
The Grade B+ Listed house, once occupied by the Montagu family, has been vacant since a care home closed down in 2014.
Earlier this month a Portglenone developer submitted plans to build eight holiday bubble domes - a scheme he describes as “a high quality tourism development within the Cromore Estate.”
Each unit consists of three spheres containing a living space bedroom and bathroom designed to blend into the wooded background.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*