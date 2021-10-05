‘Bubble dome’ bid for Cromore Estate

A PLANNING application has been lodged for a novel tourism venture in the shadow of Portstewart’s historic Cromore House.



The Grade B+ Listed house, once occupied by the Montagu family, has been vacant since a care home closed down in 2014.



Earlier this month a Portglenone developer submitted plans to build eight holiday bubble domes - a scheme he describes as “a high quality tourism development within the Cromore Estate.”

Each unit consists of three spheres containing a living space bedroom and bathroom designed to blend into the wooded background.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*