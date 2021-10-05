MLA backs caravanners in pitch fee hike protest

LOCAL MLA Jim Allister has backed caravan owners at a North Coast holiday park who are facing a 30 per cent hike in pitch fees.



The TUV leader attended a rally organised by angry tenants of the Golflinks site on Saturday.



Mr Allister said he wanted to help caravan owners find a solution to the problem, adding: “It is clear that the price hike of 30% was beyond all bounds of reasonableness.”



More than 300 people with caravans at Golflinks — part of the Kelly's complex — attended Saturday's protest.

