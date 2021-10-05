Planning guidance could have 'detrimental effect' on rural communities

SINN Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has urged the Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon to immediately withdraw guidance recently issued to councils regarding future countryside planning.



He said the Minister should instead meaningfully engage with local councils over the “very real concerns” of people in rural communities on its potential impact.



Philip McGuigan told The Chronicle: “Recently, councils have received new guidance from the Department for Infrastructure regarding rural planning.



“Concerns have been raised that this new guidance could make it even more difficult for people to get planning permission to build in the countryside.



“Sinn Féin has called on Minister Mallon to withdraw the guidance issued by her department and to meaningfully engage with local councils over the very real concerns of people in rural communities.”

