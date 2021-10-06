Coleraine Grammar School plans revealed

COLERAINE Grammar School has lodged its planning application for the multi-million pound redevelopment that will see pupils united on a single site.



The scheme will see demolition of the headmasters house and disused dormitories and construction of a new two-storey building containing classrooms, learning support, a sixth form centre and music rooms.



Also planned is an extension of the technology block, refurbishment of existing music suite, art department and media studio.



Traffic management measures, aimed to ease congestion outside the school gates on Castlerock Road, will include car parking and bus pick up and drop off area.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*