The Housing Executive acknowledges it suffered one of its most challenging years during Covid but insists planned reforms will deliver more homes

Sharp rise in social housing waiting lists

Figures from the Housing Executive’s Investment Plan 2021 for Causeway Coast and Glens .

OVER 1000 new social housing units are required in the Causeway Coast and Glens area between now and 2025.

Yet the Housing Executive has plans are in place to build only 221 over the next three years.

The figures are revealed in the NIHE's Housing Investment Plan 2021 for Causeway Coast and Glens published ahead of a formal address to councillors this Tuesday.

The report acknowledges “a pressing need for reform” of delivery of social housing.

