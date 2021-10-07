Hargey announces further regeneration investment in Portrush

Portrush is to get new recreation grounds thanks to a £3.32m investment from the Department for Communities (DfC) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The old run down area at Ramore Avenue will be upgraded to include an events area, new pavilion, bowling green, children’s play area as well as an urban plaza that will act as a public space that can also accommodate skateboarding and other urban sports.

The Department for Communities is contributing £1.42m towards the regeneration of the recreation grounds with a further £1.9m from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Making the announcement, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted to be able to provide funding of £1.42m to help to deliver another significant regeneration initiative in Portrush.

“This funding will see the recreation grounds area transformed to provide new sporting, play and leisure facilities including an urban plaza where the likes of skateboarding can be enjoyed.

“With The Open set to return in 2025 this investment will build on and complement the regeneration work already completed in Portrush and provide a new space for all to enjoy.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “This welcome regeneration project is an important step forward in enhancing the potential of this outdoor space in Portrush.

“We have engaged closely with the local community to develop plans for this underused area which will provide much needed additional recreation opportunities in the town.

“With the recent announcement of The Open’s return to Portrush in 2025, it is fitting that the previous event’s legacy continues to pay dividends and we are looking forward to seeing the scheme develop in the months ahead.”

The delivery of the project will be led by the Council who hope to be able to appoint a contractor later this month and have the scheme completed by Autumn 2022.