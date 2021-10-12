Education Minister officially opens Bushmills PS Nursery playground

THE long awaited official opening of Bushmills Primary School’s Nursery Unit’s newly refurbished playground area has taken place.



A small gathering of invited guests included not only members of the school’s Board of Governors as well as members of Portballintrae Boat Club but also Education Minister Michelle McIlveen who was accompanied by Education Department personnel along with a number of local council repesentatives and MLAs.



Principal Jayne Logan opened proceedings by welcoming all who were there and took a few moments to outline the background to the story behind what had taken place over the past year and a half and how the school has been so fortunate to have received the extremely generous donation of £12,500 which has ‘fully funded’ the great playground which we are proud to say is a part of our Nursery Unit.



She added:‘ “Our Nursery Playground Area will create a safe place for our children to learn through outdoor play.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*