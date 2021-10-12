Planning reset plea

In August 2020 councillors lined up to criticise the performance of their own planning department. One year on, the conclusions of the resulting review have emerged.

Planning reset plea

Causeway Coast and Glens planners have been accused of being ‘unresponsive’ to the needs of developers.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A MAJOR reset in the relationship between planners and developers is required in Causeway Coast and Glens.

That was one of the key findings by an expert drafted in by councillors to find ways of improving their planning service.

The review was conducted by Jim Mackinnon, the Scottish Government's former head planner and adviser to the Stormont department that oversees planning in Northern Ireland's 11 council.

Its conclusions were endorsed at a behind closed doors committee meeting last week and approved by the full council on Tuesday.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130