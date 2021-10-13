£5,5 million public realm scheme for Banbridge given go ahead

A £5.5 million public realm scheme for Banbridge town centre has been unveiiled.

The new works will deliver high quality measures including paving and landscaping which will improve the quality of the main streets and connectivity between them.

In addition, it will create an attractive civic space in the heart of the town to hold events and build a sense of community. Enhancements will also be made to the bridge over the River Bann.

Making the announcement, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted to announce this £5.5m investment in Banbridge, with £3m coming from my Department. This is a major investment and will help to improve the streetscape and attract shoppers back to the town centre following the pandemic.

“This will also help to improve the dwell time for those visiting the town, including the huge number of visitors to the Game of Thrones attraction which is expected to open later this year and will attract people from across the globe.

“This funding will complement previous public realm works funded by my Department and is part of my ongoing commitment to the regeneration of our town and city centres. It has been a difficult period for our high streets and I hope this will be a welcome boost in sustaining the long term viability and prosperity of the towns.”

A further £2.5 million has been provided to the scheme by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The public realm scheme will be managed by the Council and work is due to get underway in spring 2022.