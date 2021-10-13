Port list threatening Sea Cadet relaunch

Boat owners must join a waiting list for a berth at Portrush Harbour.

PORTRUSH Sea Cadets have issued a plea for a boost up the waiting list at their local harbour.

The unit is currently without a berth and, with fresh recruits, new boats and team of eager instructors they are anxious to get back to instilling young people with the ethos and traditions of the Royal Navy.

A fixture of the town for 80 years, the cadets' activities suffered through Covid and the sudden death of their commanding officer.

The future however is looking much brighter.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

