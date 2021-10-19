County boundary set in stone

Curious roadside markers across the borough are set to receive listed status

Roadside county boundary stone at Rectory Road.

A SERIES of curious roadside markers - resembling gravestones or perhaps milestones - are to receive listed status.

Dotted across the borough between Ballymoney and Portrush, the stones mark out a crooked line that is maybe a clue to their purpose.

They are in fact County Boundary stones demarcating the border between Antrim and Londonderry.

And heritage officials form the Department of Communities have declared them historically significant enough to warrant listed status.

