Making a splash for Signature Swimming

A COLERAINE estate agent and local supermarket have joined forces to fund much-needed steps for disabled access to Coleraine Grammar School's swimming pool.



The £2000 donation from Tesco and Northern Real Estate will help transform the pool for both able and disabled children, according to Castlerock woman Sindy Stewart who set up Signature Swimming in 2018.



She told the Chronicle: “We work out of Coleraine Grammar School and have swimming lessons there five days a week. We offer lessons for the whole community.

