Mill Strand Integrated Primary one step closer to re-location dream

Design plans for the new Mill Strand Integrated Primary School buildings at the site once occupied by Portrush Catering College on the Ballywillan Road.

PLANNERS have recommended approving the re-location of Mill Strand Integrated Primary School to the site once occupied by Portrush Catering College.

Though elected members of the council's planing committee will have the final say, officers have given the green light to new state-of-the-art facilities housing over 400 pupils.

Their report which will be delivered on Wednesday, October 27, records no objections from neighbours and describes the development as “visually appropriate” for its location.

An application for a new campus was submitted in December 2020 after the school secured land from Ulster University.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

