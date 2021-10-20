Desert marathon man

TO complete a marathon is an achievement in anyone's book.



To run the equivalent of six marathons in five days across some of the harshest terrain on earth is practically superhuman.



But that's what Coleraine man Stephen Feeney did last week when he completed the Ultra Jordan X race.



What's more, it was the first time he’d ever competed in a running race and in so doing he’s managed to raise over £20,000 shared between mental health and brain tumour charities.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*