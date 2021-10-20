Paul’s legacy lives on after award win

A MUCH-LOVED Coleraine man has won a national nursing award after receiving a record number of posthumous nominations.



Popular nurse practitioner Paul Murray, who worked at Causeway Hospital, died at the age of 50, following a cardiac arrest in February.



The testimonies from people he supported during 25 years of nursing showed the huge impact he had on those he cared for, as well as the wider community.



Nominations for the Patients' Choice Nursing Award included accounts of numerous occasions where Paul went above and beyond to get people with terminal cancer discharged from hospital to spend time with their family.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*