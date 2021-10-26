Council to consider city status bid

THE council is to consider whether it should seek city status for Coleraine.



The bid would be made as part of a competition run by the UK government under its 'levelling' up agenda.



Members of Cloonavin's Corporate Policy and Resources Committee will be given the option of applying next week.



If they agree, and the full council signs off, a bid must be submitted before the December 8 deadline.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*