Enterprise Zone is a ‘wasted opportunity’ claims Sugden

Economy Minister in meetings with council officials last month

Enterprise Zone is a ‘wasted opportunity’ claims Sugden

The Atlantic Lik Enterprise Campus, with MLA Claire Sugden (inset).

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

WITH just a single tenant, Coleraine's Enterprise Zone is not generating the return on investment that ratepayers expect.

So says MLA Claire Sugden who is demanding more urgency from the council and Stormont to attract businesses.

The Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus was launched to great fanfare in 2017.

The only enterprise zone in Northern Ireland, it was set up with HM Treasury's blessing to attract high tech start-ups through incentives such as Enhanced Capital Allowances.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130