Enterprise Zone is a ‘wasted opportunity’ claims Sugden

WITH just a single tenant, Coleraine's Enterprise Zone is not generating the return on investment that ratepayers expect.



So says MLA Claire Sugden who is demanding more urgency from the council and Stormont to attract businesses.



The Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus was launched to great fanfare in 2017.



The only enterprise zone in Northern Ireland, it was set up with HM Treasury's blessing to attract high tech start-ups through incentives such as Enhanced Capital Allowances.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*