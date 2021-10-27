Friends in high places?

IF you run a business in need of investors, the City of London is not a bad place to look.



Mind you, access to those controlling the billions sloshing around the world’s greatest financial centre is not always easy to come by.



But if you're from the North West there may just be a unique back door entry.



And holding it open will be trustees of the 400-year-old Honourable Irish Society.

The Society was born of King James I’s belief that colonising this part of Ulster would quell rebellion and win over ‘the barbarous Irish’ to Protestantism.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*