Friends in high places?

Is the Honourable Irish Society a 400-year-old relic of Plantation or a unique 'portal' to the City of London?

Friends in high places?

The Honourable The Irish Society’s Northern Ireland headquarters at the Cutts in Coleraine.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

IF you run a business in need of investors, the City of London is not a bad place to look.

Mind you, access to those controlling the billions sloshing around the world’s greatest financial centre is not always easy to come by.

But if you're from the North West there may just be a unique back door entry.

And holding it open will be trustees of the 400-year-old Honourable Irish Society.

The Society was born of King James I’s belief that colonising this part of Ulster would quell rebellion and win over ‘the barbarous Irish’ to Protestantism.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130