City bid ‘unlikely to bring direct benefits’

Council committee defers decision on city status application

Potential candidates for city status Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady.

COUNCILLORS have been told city status for individual towns or the whole borough would be unlikely to bring direct economic benefits.

The assessment was provided by Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Executive David Jackson during a committee debate on a potential application last week.

The UK government is seeing applicants under its ‘levelling up’ agenda.

After failing to arrive at a decision on whether or not to launch a bid, the Corporate Policy and Resources committee deferred the vote until next week's full council meeting.

