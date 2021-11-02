Zoning in on Atlantic Link’s ‘huge’ potential

Economy Minister pays visit to Coleraine estate agent’s office

Part of the 42-acre site which is available for investment within the Enterprise Zone.

EAST Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley hosted a visit by Enterprise Minister Gordon Lyons to encourage economic growth across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Accompanied by local MP Gregory Campbell, the Minister met local firms including Bensons in Coleraine who are selling agents for 30 acres of land available for investment as part of Northern Ireland's only Enterprise Zone.

Following the visit, MLA Bradley said: “I was pleased to bring the Economy Minister here, this was a follow on from a previous meeting a few months back when Minister Lyons met with Council officials and the Chamber of Commerce.

“Whilst some others talk, we have been focused on taking action to boost our economy.

