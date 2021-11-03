Councillors advised to say no to Metropole skatepark

Covid-19 - Wed 3rd November Figures
Skateboarders in Station Square, Portrush.
COUNCILLORS have been advised not to handover land for a skatepark in Portrush's Metropole Park.
The recommendation was made to members of the influential Land and Property sub-committee earlier this month.
An urban sports centre on green space off Eglinton Street has been an aspiration of local skaters for almost a decade.
The latest bid had the backing of the wider community, angered over the council's willingness to consider handing over half the park as part of the Dunluce Centre sell-off.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*