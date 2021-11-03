Man ‘kicked more than twenty times’

Bail refused after alleged horrific assault in town centre

Coleraine Magistrates' Court

A COLERAINE man, who allegedly kicked another man more than 20 times “to the upper part of his body”, has been refused bail.

A bail application for Henry Thomas Magee, of Glenvara Drive, was heard in his absence by Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Friday, October 29.

The 52-year-old, who was due to appear by video link from Maghaberry, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm, with intent, to another man on May 29 this year.

Opposing bail, a constable recalled how police called to a pizza fast food outlet in Coleraine had found the alleged victim with facial injuries. His eye was so badly swollen it was almost closed, the court was told.

