Man ‘kicked more than twenty times’

A COLERAINE man, who allegedly kicked another man more than 20 times “to the upper part of his body”, has been refused bail.



A bail application for Henry Thomas Magee, of Glenvara Drive, was heard in his absence by Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Friday, October 29.



The 52-year-old, who was due to appear by video link from Maghaberry, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm, with intent, to another man on May 29 this year.



Opposing bail, a constable recalled how police called to a pizza fast food outlet in Coleraine had found the alleged victim with facial injuries. His eye was so badly swollen it was almost closed, the court was told.

