Apology sought over the tax ‘scandal’ that never was

COUNCIL VAT payments to event organisers that prompted allegations of fraud have been declared “correct and compliant” by revenue officials.



The vindication, delivered by HMRC, hinged on whether cash for the NI Supercup and NW200 was handed over as ‘no-strings-attached’ grant funding or sponsorship paid with the expectation of something in return.



It's understood a review concluded that the events payments were indeed sponsorship, with attached obligations around marketing, advertising, promotion and corporate hospitality rights.



Findings were delivered to councillors at a special meeting held behind closed doors last Tuesday evening.

