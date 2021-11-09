Apology sought over the tax ‘scandal’ that never was

Council VAT payments to high profile events prompted allegations of fraud

Apology sought over the tax ‘scandal’ that never was

NW200 and the NI Supercup has been caught up in council VAT payment grant funding or sponsorship controversy.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCIL VAT payments to event organisers that prompted allegations of fraud have been declared “correct and compliant” by revenue officials.

The vindication, delivered by HMRC, hinged on whether cash for the NI Supercup and NW200 was handed over as ‘no-strings-attached’ grant funding or sponsorship paid with the expectation of something in return.

It's understood a review concluded that the events payments were indeed sponsorship, with attached obligations around marketing, advertising, promotion and corporate hospitality rights.

Findings were delivered to councillors at a special meeting held behind closed doors last Tuesday evening.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130