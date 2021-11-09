Council green light for city status bid

‘Is there a town more deserving than Coleraine,’ asks councillor

Council green light for city status bid

The council is to seek city status for Coleraine.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have voted to seek city status for Coleraine.

The agreement came at November's meeting of the full council, one week after the committee tasked to consider the application failed to reach a decision.

On Tuesday all parties backed a bid with the exception of Sinn Féin whose members abstained.

The move was proposed by the UUP's Darryl Wilson.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130