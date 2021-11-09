Council green light for city status bid

Holders Coleraine safely through to last four of Bet McLean League Cup
The council is to seek city status for Coleraine.
COUNCILLORS have voted to seek city status for Coleraine.
The agreement came at November's meeting of the full council, one week after the committee tasked to consider the application failed to reach a decision.
On Tuesday all parties backed a bid with the exception of Sinn Féin whose members abstained.
The move was proposed by the UUP's Darryl Wilson.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*