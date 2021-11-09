Two assaulted in Kilkeel incident

Staff reporter

POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an assault on two occupants at a property at Hillside Drive in Kilkeel.

The incident occurred at around 8pm yesterday evening, Monday,8 November. It was reported that several persons entered the house and assaulted the victims before leaving the property.

The suspects appeared to be accompanied by a group of youths outside the property. Both occupants sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist with enquiries, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1987 of 08/11/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.  Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

