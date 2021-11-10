Back to square one

Dunluce Centre to go back on market after £5m plan rejected

Sinn Féin ‘utterly dismayed’ at Council rejection of Donegal business man’s £5m plan for The Dunluce Centre in Portrush.

Peter Winter

SINN Féin will NOT seek to overturn a council vote that halted the £1.25m sale of Portrush's Dunluce Centre.

Last Tuesday the full council agreed by the narrowest of margins to reject a Donegal businessman's plans to buy the site and invest £5m in a new ‘family entertainment centre’.

Speculation has been mounting ever since that members who were in favour of the deal would seek a rescinding motion.

The Chronicle understands Sinn Féin met to discuss the matter on Friday.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

