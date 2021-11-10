Borough scoops £5million Levelling-up Fund windfall

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens received a £5m boost from the UK government's budget last week.



The cash comes from Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Levelling Up Fund which aims to improve infrastructure in ex-industrial towns, and deprived rural and coastal communities.



The £4.9m total is in addition to an £80m Growth Deal sum already pledged to the borough by Westminster and Stormont.



The council has already drawn up a shortlist of projects which may benefit form Growth Deal cash.

