Borough scoops £5million Levelling-up Fund windfall

Ulster University, Cushendall and Portrush are set to benefit form Westminster’s Levelling up Fund.

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens received a £5m boost from the UK government's budget last week.

The cash comes from Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Levelling Up Fund which aims to improve infrastructure in ex-industrial towns, and deprived rural and coastal communities.

The £4.9m total is in addition to an £80m Growth Deal sum already pledged to the borough by Westminster and Stormont.

The council has already drawn up a shortlist of projects which may benefit form Growth Deal cash.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

