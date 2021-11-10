Cash boost for Ballysally men

Co-Operation Ireland and Unite the Union back Building Ballysally Together

David McNamara, Manager of Cornfield Mens Shed with Adrian Eakin, Manager Building Ballysally Together.

A £1,500 cash boost from Co-Operation Ireland is on the way for Be Safe Be Well Mens Sheds and Building Ballysally Together.

The fund encourages local charities to work in partnership towards providing vital services to the local community.

Building Ballysally Together have been providing community support for 14 years in and around the Ballysally estate.

Their training, events and projects, which aim to reduce social isolation, relive poverty, deprivation and unemployment earned them the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2015.

