‘Council should keep tabs on criminals seeking street trading licences’

Checks proposed for drugs and sex offenders

Street trading is governed by a council licensing system.

THE council should know if paedophiles and drug dealers are applying for street trading licences.

That was the position agreed by elected representatives during a committee debate on council policy around criminal background checks.

Members of he Environment Committee were told on Tuesday the law did allow councils to refuse street trading licences for “discretionary reasons.”

That could be because the applicant was considered “an unsuitable person” or was guilty of “misconduct.”

