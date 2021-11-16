HBO series charts local surfer’s role in historic wave riding feat

North Coast wave rider Al Mennie features in acclaimed television documentary

Al Mennie helped Garrett McNamara (main pic) conquer record breaking waves in Portugal. Pic: HBO.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

AN HBO big wave surfing documentary airing this week on Sky Atlantic features the North Coast's very own wave-rider, Al Mennie.

The six-part 100 Foot Wave series intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, as he seeks to conquer the biggest wave ever ridden.

Included is the epic unsung story of how he enlisted Castlerock's Al Mennie for help.

Established big wave star McNamara travelled to Portugal in 2010 convinced its rugged Atlantic coastline was capable of serving up monster swells that could see him set a new record.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

