School launches £1m appeal to bridge sports funding shortfall

Single campus development plan will not be fully funded by department

Coleraine Grammar’s plans for new all-weather pitches at its Castlerock Road campus.

COLERAINE Grammar School has launched an appeal to plug a funding gap in its multi-million pound redevelopment.

The revamp proposal aims to unite pupils for the first time on a single campus for the first time.

Coleraine Grammar was formed by the amalgamation in 2015 of Coleraine Academical Institution and Coleraine High School.

Since then classes have been conducted on both the Lodge Road and Castlerock Road sites.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

