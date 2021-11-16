Theatre’s future under review

Councillor concerned over lack of communication as uni withdraws from funding arrangement

Theatre’s future under review

Yvonne Boyle is concerned about the council’s theatre partnership.

THE Riverside Theatre has withdrawn from council funding arrangements and launched a reappraisal of the venue's future.

Alliance councillor Yvonne Boyle, who fought for a controversial £107k rate-payer funding package last year, says she is “concerned” and seeking an urgent meeting with Ulster University officials who run the theatre.

Last month the council refused to renew the annual six-figure subsidy.

The sum represents around a third of the theatre's running costs and has been paid as part of a long-standing deal with the university.

