Town hall memorial for PM whose ‘spiritual home’ was Portrush

Often cited as the UK’s forgotten Prime Minister, Andrew Bonar Law served from 1922-1923.
A BUST of Andrew Bonar Law should be placed in Coleraine Town Hall to mark the centenary of his appointment as Prime Minster.
The memorial would also serve as a reminder of his close links to Portrush, according to the group behind the proposal.
Bonar Law was Canadian-born, but from an Ulster Scots family whose roots lay firmly in North Antrim.
His father's family hailed from Maddybenny just outside Portrush.
