Causeway Coast and Glens Council asked to endorse bust of Andrew Bonar Law

Town hall memorial for PM whose ‘spiritual home’ was Portrush

Often cited as the UK’s forgotten Prime Minister, Andrew Bonar Law served from 1922-1923.

A BUST of Andrew Bonar Law should be placed in Coleraine Town Hall to mark the centenary of his appointment as Prime Minster.

The memorial would also serve as a reminder of his close links to Portrush, according to the group behind the proposal.

Bonar Law was Canadian-born, but from an Ulster Scots family whose roots lay firmly in North Antrim.

His father's family hailed from Maddybenny just outside Portrush.

