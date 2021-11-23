Housing association eyes Laurel Hill site

Council sell-off plan attracts ‘expression of interest’ from Radius

Housing association eyes Laurel Hill site

Laurel Hill.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTHERN Ireland's biggest housing Association is in the running to acquire council-owned residential land at Laurel Hill.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors authorised the sale of the nine-acre plot, pictured right, back in May.

The vacant land overlooking the River Bann between Laurel Hill and Strand Road is capable of accommodating over 80 dwellings, according to planners.

The Chronicle has learned Radius Housing has submitted an ‘expression of interest’ under rules that allow public sector bodies make bids ahead of the private sector.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130