Housing association eyes Laurel Hill site

NORTHERN Ireland's biggest housing Association is in the running to acquire council-owned residential land at Laurel Hill.



Causeway Coast and Glens councillors authorised the sale of the nine-acre plot, pictured right, back in May.



The vacant land overlooking the River Bann between Laurel Hill and Strand Road is capable of accommodating over 80 dwellings, according to planners.



The Chronicle has learned Radius Housing has submitted an ‘expression of interest’ under rules that allow public sector bodies make bids ahead of the private sector.

