Dogs of war

Local owners call to recognise contribution of ex-service dogs

Dogs of war

Zadar at Coleraine’s war memorial last week.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

AFTER a distinguished 10-year armed forces career hunting explosives and guarding VIPs, all he asks is a daily run along on the beach.

But, for the owners of Zadar, the ex-service dog, more appropriate reward is required.

Zadar retired two years ago with tours in Kosovo, Afghanistan and a long spell with the Royal Gibraltar Police under his belt.

He arrived in Coleraine during the pandemic when his new owner decided to move away from London.

Last Sunday he paraded along side the Royal British Legion to the town's war memorial.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130