Theatre withdrawal plan was ‘news to us’

Council officers in the dark over review and funding move

The Riverside Theatre’s future is under review.

Peter Winter

THE Riverside Theatre's withdrawal from funding arrangements that bring an annual £107,000 ratepayer subsidy came as complete surprise to council officers, a committee has heard.

Ulster University, which owns the venue, has told the council it's conducting a review of the theatre's future.

On Tuesday, Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee rejected moves to ramp up communications and instead voted to await its conclusions.

Answering member queries on the university's withdrawal, a senior officer told the committee: “It was news to us, so to speak.”

