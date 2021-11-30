Committee agrees to abandon car park after landlord seeks rent hike

Convention Avenue site in Portstewart cost ratepayers £15,500 last year

Committee agrees to abandon car park after landlord seeks rent hike

The council’s car park at Convention Avenue IN Portstewart.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have agreed to stop paying thousands in annual rent for land that has been used as a free car park.

The site in Convention Avenue, Portstewart cost ratepayers £15,500 last year.

The decision to abandon the lease was taken by Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee earlier this month after the landlord asked for a £1000 rent hike.

Details of the move have only now been revealed via committee minutes.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130