Committee agrees to abandon car park after landlord seeks rent hike

COUNCILLORS have agreed to stop paying thousands in annual rent for land that has been used as a free car park.



The site in Convention Avenue, Portstewart cost ratepayers £15,500 last year.



The decision to abandon the lease was taken by Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee earlier this month after the landlord asked for a £1000 rent hike.



Details of the move have only now been revealed via committee minutes.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*