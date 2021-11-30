Staff absenteeism rate continues to fall

Elected members updated on key performance measure

Council HQ at Cloonavin.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ELECTED members have have welcomed a continued reduction in the council's absenteeism rate.

The number of days lost to sickness fell dramatically in the 2020/21 financial year – a period that coincided with the first 12 months of the pandemic when staff were ordered to work from home.

In the year before Covid struck, each council employee took on average 17.66 days off through sickness.

By the end of 2020/21 this figure had dropped to 11.41 days.

