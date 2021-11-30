Village seeks to install Armada ship memorial

Village seeks to install Armada ship memorial

Memorial stone at St Cuthberys.

THE local council has been asked for permission to erect a permanent memorial to victims of the Girona ship wreck.

The request has come from a community group based in Portballintrae, just a few miles from Lacada Point where the Spanish Galleas sank in 1588.

Portballintrae Community Development Group is also seeking approval for an Irish and Spanish cultural event to mark the unveiling.

The proposed memorial takes the form of a 3m perforated metal panel.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

