Council to re-take Dunluce Centre vote

Sale on a knife-edge as members debate rescinding motion

Council to re-take Dunluce Centre vote

To sell or not to sell? DUP seek to overturn Norman Hillis’s amendment blocking the £1.25m disposal of the Dunluce Centre.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A KNIFE edge vote is expected tonight (Tuesday) when councillors revisit their decision to halt the sale of Portrush's Dunluce Centre.

Last month elected members voted by the narrowest of margins to reject a £1.25m offer for the vacant family entertainment centre from a Donegal-based businessman.

The decision followed a social media and lobbying campaign by local residents opposed to the sale.

But the that move has since been described by DUP members as “foolish”.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130