Council set to take historic stoneage site into public hands

THE local Council will make a bid to bring one of Ireland's most significant archaeological sites into public hands.

Recognised as the earliest known settlement on the island, the Mesolithic plot at Mountsandel is being offered for sale by private landowners.

Last month, Causeway Coast and Glens Leisure ad Development Committee agreed in a closed-doors meeting to pay £10,000 towards the £40,000 asking price.

The remainder will be made up from a Stormont grant.

